The Epic Games Store is launching a closed beta for its self-publishing tools today. You can sign up for for it here.

The Epic Games Store isn’t as large as Steam, but it still has 58 million monthly active users. If you’re trying to sell a game, you can attract a lot of eyes through the platform. Also, Epic Games offers an 88/12 cut in favor of developers on all sales. Steam’s cut changes depending on how much a game sells, but on average it is a 70/30 revenue split.

These new self-publishing tools aim to make it easier for developers to make product pages and setup systems like achievements. It should also make it simpler to upload new builds and updates.

Up until now, Epic’s internal team had to step in manually assist with each stage of the publishing process. The new self-publishing system should make the process faster.