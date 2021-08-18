A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

We got a better look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus during today’s Pokémon Presents, showing off features like gliding and open-world battles. You can watch the new trailer above.

Legends looks to be the franchise’s most ambitious game ever. It comes out for Switch on January 28, 2022 (yay, it’s not delayed). It takes place in a large, open world where you can ride Pokémon through the plains or over the water. You can also glide through the air with the help of a flying Pokémon.

Battles look similar to the format we’ve seen since Red and Blue, but your Pokémon can use Strong or Agile Styles of each ability. Strong Style attacks are, well, stronger, while Agile Style can give you a speed advantage. Depending on your speed stat, you can even attack multiple times before your opponent.

Arceus will also feature new forms of familiar Pokémon, including a new version of the fire-themed dog Growlithe. It will also include new Pokémon like Wydeer, an evolution of Stantler.