Pokémon Unite will launch for iOS and Android on September 22. The Pokémon Company announced the release date during today’s Pokémon Presents.
Unite debuted for Switch on July 21. The free-to-play MOBA has been a hit on the console, and a release on mobile will only make the title available to an even bigger audience.
We also found out that Mamoswine and Sylveon will be coming to the game soon as new playable Pokémon.
