Founded in 1965 by the late Ray Dolby, Dolby was born out of its founder’s passion for connecting science and art. The present-day company reflects the innovative and creative vision of its namesake. Dolby is composed of artists, scientists, and visionaries who have a shared passion for light and sound. People who work at Dolby are genuinely interested in their work and are motivated by one another’s enthusiasm for what they do. Plus, the company cares about the wellbeing of its employees — it’s a very supportive and compassionate culture.

Dolby values the health of its employees. Bowls of fresh fruit dot the expansive workplace, which also boasts a fully operational gym with personal trainers and group classes. A trailblazing, forward-thinking mentality is baked into the culture at Dolby. The company’s bold and imaginative leanings can be seen in its willingness to experiment within different technologies to enhance audio and video content, as well as initiatives piloting the latest HDR and color technologies.

Udemy is a global leader in online education. The company’s employees have built a platform on which millions of students learn from more than 150,000 courses taught by expert instructors in 65+ languages. Udemy fosters a collaborative environment where people can enhance their professional skill sets while being surrounded by motivated, passionate, and positive colleagues. As an educational company, Udemy has a rich learning culture with top-notch training sessions, unlimited access to Udemy classes, and company-wide instructional initiatives. With growing teams and offices around the world, now is a great time to join the Udemy team.

Udemy employees come to work every day with a purpose — to improve lives through learning. One of the company’s offerings, Udemy for Business, extends the organization’s contribution to the booming online education industry. The product is designed to help companies of all sizes train and upskill their employees. Featuring over 3,500 curated classes in everything from data science to leadership, Udemy for Business is used by 80% of Fortune 100 companies to prepare their employees for whatever comes next in the rapidly-changing professional world.

Outbrain was founded to create the first discovery feed of content on the open web. Today they continue to innovate as the preferred interest-based, end-to-end native technology fueling exploration and discovery for one third of the world’s Internet-connected population. Outbrain creates the most engaging discovery experiences for people on the web with their Smartfeed technology on the world’s most well-recognized media companies — from MSN, CNN, BBC, and The Washington Post to The Guardian and Sky News.

Technology is Outbrain’s driver, and what makes their content world go ‘round. From the complex set of algorithms to its prioritized Interest Graph, Outbrain’s system pairs content with readers who’ll find it most engaging and relevant. Its algorithms only serve what readers want to read, making Outbrain the highest quality digital discovery engine out there. Community is what Outbrainers love most. No matter which office, all Outbrainers work together toward a common, discovery-driven purpose — and they come together to celebrate their hard work. Be it with the company’s kickball team, “The No Brainers,” its Women’s Empowerment Group, or the volunteer events in OBGood, there’s always something to be a part of at Outbrain.