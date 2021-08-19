A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

FaZe Clan, one of the older and bigger esports organizations, has raised a round of strategic investment from Cox Enterprises.

Los Angeles-based FaZe Clan said it will deepen the ties between Cox and FaZe as it tries to embed itself deeper into digital lifestyle and media for gaming and youth culture.

Prior to this investment, FaZe Clan and Atlanta Esports Ventures (AEV), a joint venture between Cox Enterprises and Province, partnered to form Atlanta FaZe, a Call of Duty League franchise team. Unveiled in 2019, Atlanta FaZe has become one of the leaders in the league.

FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink said in a statement that the partnership will lead to greater opportunities and it comes at at an ideal time as the brand tries to transcend esports and become a more powerful platform for gaming and youth culture.

Pete Hamilton, CEO of AEV, will join as a strategic adviser on FaZe’s board. He said in a statement that he looks forward to supporting FaZe Clan’s continued success.

FaZe Clan has had a good year with numerous partnerships, new team member announcements and it recently made history by becoming the first gaming organization to get on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

On the esports front, Atlanta FaZe has remained the No. 1 seed throughout the entire 2021 Call of Duty League season, winning three out of five Majors, while also breaking the record for the longest win streak in Call of Duty League history. It will compete this weekend in the Call of Duty League Championship in Los Angeles.

The company started in 2010

and it has more than 350 million followers across all social platforms. FaZe Clan has a roster of 85 personalities of esports players and content creators as well as talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron "Bronny" James Jr and Lil Yachty. Cox is a big Atlanta-based company with brands such as Cox Communications and Cox Automotive with $20 billion in revenues.