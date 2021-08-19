A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

The Quakecon fan event starts today, and shockingly, it looks like Bethesda and id Software plan to reveal some news about the classic shooter. The Entertainment Software Rating Board in the United States has listed an M rating for Quake on its website this morning. In addition to warnings about “blood and gore” and “violence,” the ESRB notes the game is coming to Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

This new rating for Quake lines up with some of the news leading up to Quakecon. For example, the show is opening with a panel titled “Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and MachineGames.” Quake fans perked up at this because MachineGames hasn’t contributed to previous games in the series. So it seems likely that MachineGames is coming in to talk about something new.

The Quakecon website also briefly revealed more details about the panel. That included a reference to a rerelease of the original game.

“Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content MachineGames have contributed to this revitalized edition.”

Now, it looks like that revitalized edition is due out imminently and could even shadowdrop today as part of the Quakecon proceedings. Nvidia released Quake II RTX in 2019 that added real-time ray-traced lighting to that game. Now, id Software is new giving a new coat of paint to the original.