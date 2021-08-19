Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

If you’ve got a flair for dramatic, impact, engaging writing, it might be a good idea to consider a career as a professional copywriter. It’s an in-demand skill that can net an average starting salary of around $60,000 a year. Of course, if you just want to go freelance and work for yourself, you could land hourly wages anywhere between $25 up to $80 or more an hour.

But even if you have a way with words, you still need the industry training and background to get hired or even to start up your own thing as a freelance copy pro.

The training in The Complete 2021 Copywriting Bundle can help get you there, earning the experience to get noticed and get working in this surging job sector.

This collection features six courses covering all the basics of becoming a solid copywriting, including all the techniques that can make a good writer into a great — and well-paid — one.

It all begins with Turn Words to Passive Income with Copywriting 101, where even novice writers can start to understanding copywriting best practices, how to write effective copy that sells, and which words can always help seal a deal with a prospective customer.

That training expands into greater depth with courses like Copywriting Masterclass: All the Tools and Techniques Professionals Use and Copywriting: Write Every Word Your Business or Brand Needs. Using world-class examples from the most successful copywriters in the world, students learn proven strategies for creating and presenting irresistible offers that people will buy. This training also explores the subtle difference of various types of commercial writing copy from content writing, to composing brand elements to promotional materials like newsletters.

Further courses get into how to thoroughly understand your audience, the competition, your products, and even a brand’s unique voice, while learning technical selling tactics like structure, persuasion, emotion, clarity, and more. You’ll even pick up some Super Fast Writing Hacks to make you…well, super fast and able to pound out great copy like a speed demon.

Each course in The Complete 2021 Copywriting Bundle is a $199 value, but as part of this package, it’s all on sale here for just $19.99, less than $4 per course.

