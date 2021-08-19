A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Bethesda announced during QuakeCon today that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will get an Anniversary Edition on November 11 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Skyrim first launched on November 11, 2011, so this will be the RPG’s 10th anniversary. This new version will include the remastered Special Edition from 2016 along with over 500 elements from Skyrim’s creation club, which curates fan-made content. This includes a mod that adds fishing.
Players who own the Special Edition will be able to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition on both the same platform or on a corresponding next-gen upgrade (like PS4 to PS5).
Skyrim has become one of the most iconic RPGs of all time, selling over 30 million copies (and appearing on just about every platform known to humankind). Bethesda, which is now owned by Microsoft, is working on The Elder Scrolls VI, but that sequel is years away.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties