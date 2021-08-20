A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
QuakeCon happened, and Bethesda revealed yet another version of Skyrim that it wants to sell you, and the GamesBeat Decides crew came together to discuss the news.
Also, fans are getting an enhanced version of Quake from Nightdive Studios, Microsoft revealed it delayed some Halo features, and GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb played the WarioWare: Get It Together demo.
Join us, won’t you?
