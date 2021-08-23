Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Facebook Gaming said it’s reopening applications for the Black Gaming Creator Program, an initiative announced in December that supports the Black gaming community through $10 million in funding. This is for the second wave of applicants.

The two-year program aims to equip the next generation of Black gaming creators with partnership status, mentorship, training on the platform, and more.

So far, the Black Gaming Creator Program has had thousands of people apply since it launched last year, and Facebook has accepted new creators such as The Fierce Diva, Max Rhyms, King Bach, and KingRichard.

Creators may apply for partnership here. The program is one portion of Facebook’s $200 million commitment to support Black-owned businesses and organizations, with $100 million committed in 2020 alone. Luis Renato Olivalves, the global director of gaming creator partnerships, helps run the program.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

The program is designed to offer creators the opportunity to make content, grow their community, and build a business with access to funding and resources. Among other things, the program gives guaranteed monthly pay and monetization options.

“We received thousands of applications in the first round and expect strong interest as the program reopens,” said a Facebook spokesperson in an email to GamesBeat. “This has been an opportunity for creators to express their creativity through gaming and for creators of any scale to build an audience on Facebook.”