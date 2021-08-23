Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

750 million and counting—that’s how many people use Excel worldwide. With that kind of jaw-dropping number, you have to know that Excel is more than a spreadsheet program, but are you really aware of just how extensive its capabilities are? Of course, there are the basics–computations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, creating drop-down lists, sorting lists of text and/or numbers without messing up the data. Then there are the more advanced functions–macros, pivot tables, power queries, DAX, advanced formulae, and more. The program can be a dream come true once you’re familiar with it, or a nightmare if you’re getting lost in a tangle of numbers and text that have seemingly gone awry. With it being installed on practically every office computer in the world, it is in your best interest to learn as much as you can about the workings of Excel.

Without going into a lot of details about the myriad of tools and functions that Excel boasts, suffice to say that does more than just hold and sort data. It has so many uses–accounting, charting, inventory tracking, flow charts, forecasting, forms, CRM (Customer Relations Management), to name a few. Getting to know the intricacies of the program can be beneficial to you, both in your career and your personal life. And now Microsoft has stepped it up even more by adding office scripting, a new process automation feature that allows actions to be recorded inside a workbook and saved to a script.

While probably every one of us has listed Excel as a proficiency on our resumes, when it comes time to prove it, are you up to the task? With this 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle, you will be. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or have fancied yourself a spreadsheet guru, there is always something that can be learned, and this course will take you up to advanced levels. Delve deeper into financial modeling. Explore powerful analytical tools like forecasting, optimization, and Montel Carlo simulation. Learn advanced skills to create Excel dashboards and data visualizations. All this, and so much more, will bring your skills to new heights, potentially opening the door for promotions and leadership opportunities.

Don’t be left behind in the job market. Increase your hireability quotient and amp up your earning potential. For only $44.99 for 12 courses–that’s less than $4 per course–you will receive unlimited access to over 600 lessons. Want to score even more savings? If you spend $50 or more in-store today, you’ll get a $10 store credit automatically added to your account 14 days after your purchase (as long as any returns made don’t drop your total below $50).

