Valve has released its list of the best-performing new games on Steam for the month of July, and familiar franchises and debut hits are all on the list. While fans showed up for the latest ports of the original 8-bit Final Fantasy games, you’ll also find new properties like Death’s Door, The Ascent, and Chernobylite among the top 20. The full list is at the bottom of this page.
As usual for Steam, the store is attracting a wide variety of tastes and interests. And sometimes you can see that reflected in a single game that attempts to incorporate multiple genres into its mechanics and story. In a blog post about July’s sales, Valve points to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin as an excellent example of the kind of game that doesn’t fit neatly into one box.
“This adventure JRPG, [Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin], is also based on a third-person open-world action hack-‘n’-slash game … and it’s not the only top release this month spanning a unique range of genres,” reads the Valve blog. “Mini Motorways brings a minimalist strategy simulation — Starbase features a massive multiplayer open-world building game, and Swords of Legend Online takes MMO and adds action-RPG to the mix.”
And whenever I talk about Steam, I like to point out that it’s one of the best places for new game and ideas to break out into the mainstream. While it’s not obvious that any of the titles in the chart below will turn into the next PUBG or Auto Chess, the variety of games suggests an overall healthy ecosystem.
Let’s get to the top-sellers.
Top 20 new Steam releases of July 2021
Here is the full list of the top 20 best-selling new releases on Steam in alphabetical order.
- Chernobylite
- Death’s Door
- F1 2021
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Ghost Hunters Corp
- GrandChase
- Hell Let Loose
- Mini Motorways
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Starbase
- Swords of Legends Online
- The Ascent
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- Tribes of Midgard
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Top new free Steam releases of July 2021
- GrandChase
- Rogue Company
- 3D Aim Trainer
- Nekopara – Catboys Paradise
- Alpaca Stacka
