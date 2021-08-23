A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Valve has released its list of the best-performing new games on Steam for the month of July, and familiar franchises and debut hits are all on the list. While fans showed up for the latest ports of the original 8-bit Final Fantasy games, you’ll also find new properties like Death’s Door, The Ascent, and Chernobylite among the top 20. The full list is at the bottom of this page.

As usual for Steam, the store is attracting a wide variety of tastes and interests. And sometimes you can see that reflected in a single game that attempts to incorporate multiple genres into its mechanics and story. In a blog post about July’s sales, Valve points to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin as an excellent example of the kind of game that doesn’t fit neatly into one box.

“This adventure JRPG, [Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin], is also based on a third-person open-world action hack-‘n’-slash game … and it’s not the only top release this month spanning a unique range of genres,” reads the Valve blog. “Mini Motorways brings a minimalist strategy simulation — Starbase features a massive multiplayer open-world building game, and Swords of Legend Online takes MMO and adds action-RPG to the mix.”

And whenever I talk about Steam, I like to point out that it’s one of the best places for new game and ideas to break out into the mainstream. While it’s not obvious that any of the titles in the chart below will turn into the next PUBG or Auto Chess, the variety of games suggests an overall healthy ecosystem.

Let’s get to the top-sellers.

Top 20 new Steam releases of July 2021

Here is the full list of the top 20 best-selling new releases on Steam in alphabetical order.

Chernobylite

Death’s Door

F1 2021

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Ghost Hunters Corp

GrandChase

Hell Let Loose

Mini Motorways

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Orcs Must Die! 3

Samurai Warriors 5

Starbase

Swords of Legends Online

The Ascent

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Tribes of Midgard

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Top new free Steam releases of July 2021

GrandChase

Rogue Company

3D Aim Trainer

Nekopara – Catboys Paradise

Alpaca Stacka