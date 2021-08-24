A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

One of the blessings of the lessening pandemic is that I’ve been able to head back to a gym and swim just about every day. And lately I’ve been wearing the Form Smart Swim Goggles to measure my workouts. Today, the company is adding a new feature called Workouts that lets you customize your own swimming regimen.

I tried the first version of the goggles out a couple of years ago. The Form Smart Swim Goggles are a pair of goggles with a see-through augmented-reality display that delivers performance metrics in real time. It’s a simple use of AR that delivers a real benefit.

This time, as before, I synced the goggles with an app on my iPhone and then pressed a button on the goggles to initiate a swim. Yellow pixels showed up on the screen indicating that the goggles were syncing with the app.

Using one of two buttons on the side of the goggles, I navigated through the menu and picked “pool swim.” I checked off the 25 meter pool size and pressed the button to start the swim. That’s a bit more of a hassle to start your swim than usual, but it’s not too cumbersome, and it made the rest of the swim easier.

In real time, it counted my laps for me and measured calories burned. It also captured the timing, as it could discern every time that I took a rest or made a turn to swim in the other direction. By hitting “save and quit,” it syncs the swim to the app. I can view my stats on my app and share it with other Form users. I’ve found that the battery lasts for more than one swim, and that it keeps an accurate count on my swimming. In fact, it does it better than I do as I tend to forget how many laps I’ve done. I like the look of the iOS app as it has evolved over time.

Workouts

Image Credit: Form

What’s new with Workouts is that you can browse through a whole collection of swim workouts, based on the type of stroke or the distance. The in-goggle display tells the swimmer how far to swim, how hard to go, how long to rest, and when to use any additional equipment for it.

The swimmer will also be able to see a progress bar that updates them through the workout, motivating them to do more than in a typical workout. There will be hundreds of workouts available to guide swimmers.

The workouts can focus on endurance, power, sprint, recovery, technique, and more. Workouts also feature pre-workout tutorials, gear recommendations for drills, and post-workout analysis. New workouts will be released weekly, providing a dynamic library that is designed to empower every swimmer with the motivation, guidance, skills and advice they need to get better and feel confident in the water.

Image Credit: Form

Each workout has a thorough explanation of the sets, drills (with tutorials), stroke types and intensities, and lists any equipment needed for each session so the swimmer will always know what to do, and how to do it, taking their swimming to new levels. Swimmers can download multiple workouts that are then stored on the Form goggles.

Once they begin to swim, the Form goggles display will guide swimmers through workouts instructing them, and showing them their real-time swim data. When the swimmer completes a workout, it saves automatically and easily syncs to the Form app, so they can see their progress and identify areas of improvement.

I thought it worked great. The only thing I didn’t like is that when it was really sunny outside, it was harder to see the display. So I had to put my hand in front of my eyes to be able to see the numbers.

Image Credit: Form

The company sells the goggles for $200. And the workouts are available for a membership fee of $20 a month or $180 a year.

CEO Dan Eisenhardt founded Form in Vancouver, Canada in 2016 after selling his previous company, Recon Instruments, to Intel in 2015. Eisenhardt swam competitively for 14 years before starting his career as a sports technology entrepreneur. The goggles ship globally and are available on Form’s web site and Amazon in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Australia and Japan. The Form Swim App is available as a free download from the App Store and from Google Play.