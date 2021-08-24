A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Forza Horizon games know how to throw players into an exciting starting sequence, and Forza Horizon 5 will be no exception.

The open world racing game launches November 9 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Each entry in the series takes place in a different part of the world, and Horizon 5 lets players drive around Mexico. Microsoft showed off the opening sequence during today’s Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream.

The intro has players taking control of several cars, all of which are dropped out of an airplane. These include Forza Horizon 5’s two cover cars, the AMG1 Mercedes and 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands. This exciting opening event ends with the player racing to the Horizon Festival, even trying to outpace the airplane.

Forza Horizon 4 put an emphasis on changing seasons. That feature will be back in the sequel, although they will impact Mexico differently than Horizon 4’s England. You won’t see much snow even in winter, unless you’re at some of the higher elevations.