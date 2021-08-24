Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

Here’s a fun fact. When Guido van Rossum created the Python programming language, he was also reading the published scripts from “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” a BBC comedy series from the 1970s. He thought he needed a name that was short, unique, and slightly mysterious, so he decided to call the language … well, you know. That was just over thirty years ago, and since then it has been widely accepted by programmers around the world. Perhaps now is the time for you to bring your Python skills to the next level.

With the advent of machine learning, data science, and AI projects, Python continues to rise in popularity. In fact, Stack Overflow has stated that Python has a solid claim to being the fastest-growing major programming language. So what is it about Python that makes it the choice of so many? First and foremost, it is easy to learn and simple to use. It’s versatile, efficient, reliable, and fast. There is plenty of documentation, guides, and tutorials available for both learners and developers. It is backed by Facebook, Amazon, and Google, with the latter devoting much effort and money to the training and success of the language. All this, plus so many more, are reasons that Python is growing at a supersonic speed.

So whether you are already one of the over 8 million Python developers, or you are just getting started in the field, this course is not to be missed. Through lectures, tutorials, quizzes, interviews, and hands-on practice, this Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle offers a plethora of information for both the novice and the advanced user. Terms like tuples, integers, floats, complex numbers, strings, and operators as they pertain to programming will become a common language for you. After completing the ten courses and 91 hours of instruction, not only will you become an efficient, well-rounded Python programmer, but you will increase your demand and earning potential.

