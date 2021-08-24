Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

Xbox Game Pass is getting a bunch of new indie games in the coming months, including Into the Pit arriving on October 19.

The games shown in rapid-fire sizzle reel include Archvale, Midnight Fight Express, Dodgeball Academia, Bushiden, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Unpacking, Signalis, Unsighted, and Next Space Balls.

Into the Pit a fantasy game where you go into a spooky castle and use your hands to cast fast-action spells. In this roguelite, you have to fight all kinds of creatures with your dark magic.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s premium subscription service that gives users access to lots of downloadable games. It has generated a huge revenue stream for Microsoft and continues to be a big part of the company’s gaming strategy.

And one of the ways it keeps people subscribing to the service is by adding more games. The company showed off the games at its Xbox event at the online-only Gamescom expo.