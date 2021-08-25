Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

Midnight Fight Express is a cool-looking fighting game with fast-paced brawling viewed from above.

The game got its debut at the Opening Night Live event with Geoff Keighley at Gamescom last year, and it showed off more gameplay at today’s show. And the amazing thing about it is that it’s being built by one developer, a father in Poland named Jacob Dzwinel.

Image Credit: ONL

You have to fight your way across a city with brutal fighting that mixes old-school brawlers and fast-paced motion-captured combat. You’ll fight on foot or in vehicles. It’s coming in the summer of 2022. The title reminds me of the classic Midnight Express film, but it isn’t related to that.