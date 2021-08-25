A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Midnight Fight Express is a cool-looking fighting game with fast-paced brawling viewed from above.
The game got its debut at the Opening Night Live event with Geoff Keighley at Gamescom last year, and it showed off more gameplay at today’s show. And the amazing thing about it is that it’s being built by one developer, a father in Poland named Jacob Dzwinel.
You have to fight your way across a city with brutal fighting that mixes old-school brawlers and fast-paced motion-captured combat. You’ll fight on foot or in vehicles. It’s coming in the summer of 2022. The title reminds me of the classic Midnight Express film, but it isn’t related to that.
