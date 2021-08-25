A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Century: Age of Ashes is bringing something different to the multiplayer shooter space — dragons. And you can zip around on the majestic wyrms and breathe fireballs at each other November 18 on PC, as Playwing Bordeaux revealed today at Gamecom’s Opening Night event.

This is a free-to-play game saw more than 200,000 people play during a set of closed beta tests. I was one of those, and I enjoyed how I zoomed around on a dragon. I found combat and tracking to be a bit difficult, so I’m interested in seeing how the studio deals with this for the official release.

Folks also asked for baby dragons during the beta periods, so the studio is adding those as well as pets.

During the closed beta, players checked out two of Century’s play modes: Gates of Fire and Carnage. Gates of Fire has two teams fighting over a banner, getting the flag through a series of gates to snare a victory. Carnage is a 6-on-6 mode in which you seek to slay the other squad’s dragons. It has special powerups, too.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Playwing also announced the code-named “Spoils of War” mode today as well. The studio said this will use “unused skills, as the Playwing team wanted to further explore gameplay variants, with a team-based focus built on many tactical options.” It’s making a distinct map for this.

The studio also announced a variety of special item packs, which you can check out here.