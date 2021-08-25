A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Devolver Digital revealed Cult of the Lamb during today’s Gamescom opening ceremonies.

Cult of the Lamb has action RPG and town-building elements. You play as an adorably lamb … who is also the leader of an evil cult that participates in dark rituals and sacrifices.

Well, points for originality!

GamesBeat

GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it.

How will you do that? Membership includes access to: