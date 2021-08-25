Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

Devolver Digital revealed Cult of the Lamb during today’s Gamescom Opening Night event.

Cult of the Lamb has action RPG and town-building elements. You play as an adorably lamb … who is also the leader of an evil cult that participates in dark rituals and sacrifices. The lamb’s possessed, too. It comes from Massive Monsters, an indie studio with a couple of small releases.

As you build your following, you fight a host of monsters and rival cults. You also have a base, where you “perform dark rituals to appease the gods” and preach the power of evil. As you gain devotion from your followers, you gain power.

Well, this one gets points for originality!