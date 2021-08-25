A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

We’ve seen a bunch of Pokémon-likes in recent years: Temtem, Monster Sanctuary, Slime Rancher, and more (along with older standbys like Digimon and Yokai Watch). Pearl Abyss has its own take on the horizon, but DokeV differs from the others in that it takes inspiration from Korean folklore (which makes since, as the developer is from South Korea).

At Gamesom’s Opening Night presentation today, Pearl Abyss showed how combat works in DokeV in a new trailer. This is an open-world game in which you collect monsters as you adventure in a colorful and vibrant urban world. It uses Pearl Abyss’ game engine, which the good-looking Black Desert Online showcases. DokeV is for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at the moment, the publisher is looking at a 2022 release.

The critters you collect are known as “Dokebi,” and they join you on your adventures (which includes fishing). They gain strength from people’s dreams. One of them looks like one of those inflatable bounce balls children ride. Another resembles a lizard. My favorite looks like a pink elephant-anteater critter.

DokeV also has you joining friends in co-op and PvP battles. You also have mounts.

The music has that charm you find from fun K-pop music as well.