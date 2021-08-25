A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Horizon: Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18. Sony confirmed the delay into next year during today’s Gamescom’s Opening Night Live broadcast. You can begin preordering Guerrilla Games’ open-world adventure on September 2.

Horizon was only ever tentatively planned to launch in 2021. And when Sony debuted gameplay at a State of Play event over the summer, it was clear that the game could end up launching in early 2022. Then in July, I reported that the game was moving into 2022, and Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier corroborated that with his own sources.

With this new Horizon game, Guerrilla is picking up the ongoing adventures of its hero Aloy. After exploring the post-apocalyptic world of Colorado and the wider Rocky Mountains in the original, the game is taking players to the West Coast.

Also, today, Guerrilla launched an update for Horizon: Zero Dawn. This patch adds support for 60 frames per second. The game was previously locked to 30 on console.