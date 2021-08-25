Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Jett: The Far Shore is a new sci-fi adventure game coming on October 5 on the PlayStation consoles and the Epic Games Store. The news came during today’s Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley at Gamescom 2021. You can preorder it now.

The game comes from Sword & Sworcery co-creator Superbrothers A/V and Pine Scented Software.

The 12-hour game invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion. As scout and “anchorite” Mei, the player is the first to deploy to a mythic ocean planet. You take the helm of a “jett” and explore a vast unknown.

You can skim low over waves, roar up coastlines, and carve through woods. The player has to adapt to a systemic open world. You investigate the source of the “hymnwave,” an interstellar invitation that prompted space exploration.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

It’s a single-player adventure game with five acts across the mythic ocean planet.