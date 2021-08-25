A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Frontier Developments announced during today’s Gamescom Opening Night event that Jurassic World: Evolution 2 launches November 9 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
The first Jurassic World: Evolution came out in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Switch version followed in 2020. The park-building sim debuted around the same time as the film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and now its sequel is releasing in time for the next movie, Jurassic World: Dominion.
Just like the original, the sequel has players developing their own dinosaur theme park. Players have to create dinosaur viewing areas and other attractions while breeding new creatures and making sure that the exhibits don’t eat the guests.
