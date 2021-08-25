A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

A long time ago, in a game industry far away, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced it was making Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. And now, an ongoing pandemic later, fans are still waiting for that game to release. Thankfully, WB and developer Traveller’s Tales, revealed the game is coming out in the spring of 2022 today during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live broadcast event.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is launching this holiday for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. As the name suggests, the game covers all nine movies of Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga. But while we have had Lego Star Wars games for years that took place during those events, Traveller’s Tales is building this game from scratch.

The presentation showed off aspects of several of the saga’s films, with scenes from The Empire Strikes Back, The Phantom Menace, and more.

That means even if you grew up with the Lego Star Wars games, you should be able to replay this and get a new experience. And if you were a kid when you played the first Lego Star Wars game, maybe you can play this one with your kids, because the first one debuted 16 years ago.