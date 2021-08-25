Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

As rumored, Firaxis is giving Marvel the XCOM treatment. Take-Two announced Marvel’s Midnight Suns during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show today. It is launching March 2022.

The first trailer for the game showed familiar Marvel heroes like Wolverine and Ghost Rider in a CG trailer. You will fight alongside those heroes against the supernatural forces like vampires.

Marvel is no stranger to gaming. Its heroes have appeared in fighting games, beat-’em-ups, and triple-A action-adventure titles. This XCOM-style turn-based strategy treatment is new for the brand.

Firaxis plans to reveal Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay in September.