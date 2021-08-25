A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
As rumored, Firaxis is giving Marvel the XCOM treatment. Take-Two announced Marvel’s Midnight Suns during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show today. It is launching March 2022.
The first trailer for the game showed familiar Marvel heroes like Wolverine and Ghost Rider in a CG trailer. You will fight alongside those heroes against the supernatural forces like vampires.
Marvel is no stranger to gaming. Its heroes have appeared in fighting games, beat-’em-ups, and triple-A action-adventure titles. This XCOM-style turn-based strategy treatment is new for the brand.
Firaxis plans to reveal Marvel’s Midnight Suns gameplay in September.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties