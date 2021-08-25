A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Someone at Bandai Namco must have missed going to theme parks during the pandemic. That’s my theory about Park Beyond, the publisher’s first amusement park management sim. It’s from Limbic Entertainment, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. Bandai Namco made the announcement today during Gamescom’s Opening Night.

Park Beyond promises to tinker with traditional management mechanics. As the trailer shows, gravity is just a suggestion, not a rule. It’ll compete with the likes of Planet Coaster, Roller Coaster Tycoon, and Jurassic Park: Evolution (it’s a park sim for dinosaur attractions).

Limbic is a German studio that’s been around since 2002, working on co-development and other projects until its partnership with Ubisoft. It released Might & Magic X: Legacy in 2014, an RPG that not only celebrates the classic fantasy series but also serves as a homage to games such as Dungeon Master (I like it more than others do). It also worked on the sixth and seventh entries in the Might & Magic: Heroes strategy-RPG franchise.

Kalypso tapped Limbic to help make Tropico 6, a tongue-in-cheek “banana republic” management sim that came out in 2019.