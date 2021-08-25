A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

The cat is out of the bag … and into the ball. Sega revealed during today’s Gamescom Opening Night event that Morgana from Persona 5 will be a playable character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. The remaster collection comes out October 5 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Morgana joins Beat from Jet Set Radio, Sonic, and Tails as Sega guest characters. You will be able to unlock them via an in-game shop. This uses a currency you earn by playing Banana Mania, not real money.

Persona 5 may not jump out in your mind as a Sega title. You might be more likely to associate it with Atlus. But Sega owns Atlus, and Persona 5 has been a big hit, inspiring multiple spinoffs. Morgana, a talking cat and thief, has become the franchise’s mascot.

I’m still holding out hope that Ecco the Dolphin is coming to Super Monkey Ball too.