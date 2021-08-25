A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Deep Silver announced the next Saints Row, just called Saints Row, during today’s Gamescom Opening Night event. It will release on February 25 for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

This will be a reboot for the franchise, with a focus on new characters and gameplay elements more similar to the earlier Saints Row titles. That means developer Volition is backing off from the wackier, over-the-top antics of Saints Row: The Third and Saints Row IV. Instead, the game will favor the more traditional Grand Theft Auto-meets-gang-territory-warfare of Saints Row and Saints Row 2.

It’s been a long time since the last Saints Row. The fourth game released back in 2013. We did get a spinoff in 2013 with 2017’s Agents of Mayhem, but that game failed to make an impact.

You can watch the new trailer above, which shows four young friends driving wild in an American Southwest setting called Santo Ileso.