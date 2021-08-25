A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Sloclap announced during Gamescom’s Opening Night event today that its martial arts action game Sifu will launch February 22 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.
Sifu has been getting attention for its fluid and intricate hand-to-hand combat. It also has a striking, animated film-like art style.
February is starting to look like a busy month for PlayStation, as we also found out today that Horizon: Forbidden West is now coming out that month as well. It releases on February 18, just a few days before Sifu.
