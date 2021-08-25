A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.
Tales of Arise is nearing its September 10 release date, and now we know another entry in the RPG franchise is on the way.
Bandai Namco announced Tales of Luminaria for iOS and Android devices during today’s Gamescom Opening Night event. You game will feature a new story with familiar Tales action which you play in portrait mode. But the publisher didn’t release other details in the teaser, such as if it’s a free-to-play game or paid.
The Tales series is no stranger to mobile. Tales of Crestoria launched in 2020.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties