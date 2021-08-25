Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

Tales of Arise is nearing its September 10 release date, and now we know another entry in the RPG franchise is on the way.

Bandai Namco announced Tales of Luminaria for iOS and Android devices during today’s Gamescom Opening Night event. You game will feature a new story with familiar Tales action which you play in portrait mode. But the publisher didn’t release other details in the teaser, such as if it’s a free-to-play game or paid.

The Tales series is no stranger to mobile. Tales of Crestoria launched in 2020.