Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge showed up at today’s Gamescom Opening Night event, and the new trailer revealed that April O’Neal will be a playable character in the retro beat-’em-up.
April is often regulated to a supporting character or damsel in distress, so it’s nice seeing the yellow jumpsuit-wearing reporter joining the fight this time, with microphone in hand. She can also bring the turtles back from the brink of death with the help of a slice of pizza.
Shredder’s Revenge is coming out in 2022 for Switch and PC. Dotemu had pegged it for 2021.
You can watch the new trailer above.
