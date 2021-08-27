A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

On this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides, the crew talks about playing Psychonauts 2. GamesBeat editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti also discuss Gamescom news including Halo’s date, Horizon’s delay, and the reveal of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The team also reacts to the new Metroid Dread trailer, and we all learn about Mike’s feelings for April O’Neil.

Join us, won’t you?

GamesBeat

GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it.

How will you do that? Membership includes access to: