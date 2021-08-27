Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, businesses need to build a new normal, rooted in the urgent need for innovation and digital transformation. As part of that, the adoption of low-code and no-code development platforms has accelerated. That’s why VentureBeat is inviting technical decision-makers to the Low-Code/No-Code Summit on October 13, 2021, taking place both virtually and in person in San Francisco, CA.

These programming platforms emphasize simplicity and ease of use, eliminate IT bottlenecks, and prioritize collaboration and productivity. They’re targeted at both citizen developers and professional developers under pressure to design, build, and launch mission-critical solutions fast.

Since last year, the number of executives naming these platforms as their most important automation investment has nearly tripled. And 100% of the enterprises who have implemented a low- and no-code development platform have seen a return on investment through these initiatives, according to Forrester.

How low code/no code platforms work

Low code/no code platforms, generally cloud-based platform-as-a-service environments, make building applications a modular exercise. In a graphical interface, users can drag and drop application components and third-party application program interfaces (APIs) to create and test enterprise-class applications — without needing a background in programming, machine code, or development.

Citizen data scientists — the business leaders with critical domain knowledge and understanding of the business problems that impact their company — gain the resources to directly develop the solutions they need, and professional developers are freed up to focus on the strategic needs of the enterprise.

With highly skilled software engineers an increasingly scarce resource for enterprises, and the increasing need to be swift and agile in pursuit of digital transformation, these platforms are changing the game. A recent survey found that companies that leverage low-code/no-code platforms and strategies are seeing 4.6X productivity gain over traditional programming. The competition is heating up, too: Gartner predicts that within the next two years more than half of medium to large enterprises will have adopted low-code application platforms.

Want to learn more?

The Low-Code/No-Code Summit on October 13, 2021 will showcase how leaders in the movement are creating the emerging low-code enterprise, and bringing non-traditional employees into the IT process with cross-functional collaboration. While there are multiple applications of this technology, the C-level speakers at the event will focus on applications in an organization’s data journey, and ones that empower their AI & ML initiatives. You’ll hear all about what your team needs to modernize your tech stack, improve agility, and decrease costs, all while serving up a better customer experience.

Why attend?

The summit, part of VentureBeat’s C-Level Summit series, advances VentureBeat’s mission to be a townsquare for technical decision-makers to gain knowledge about transformative technology and leave with actionable strategies to guide you as you lead your organizations. You’ll learn from F1000 brand C-Level execs who will share their experiences and insights as they walk their audience through the “wow” and the “how” of case studies.

Attendees can choose from exclusive in-person VIP executive forums and networking or the free livestream. For VIPs, fireside chats with execs from brands across industry verticals (retail, manufacturing, health, finance and technology) will be followed by lunch, where attendees and speakers will have time for networking. All social distancing and masking requirements will be observed.

In-person attendance will be limited, so reserve your VIP spot now, or pre-register for your free livestream pass.