A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

The virtual reality company Moth + Flame has partnered with the U.S. Air Force to create a VR training program to show people how to prevent sexual assault and how to properly respond to it if it happens.

The program, dubbed sexual assault prevent and response training (SAPR), focuses on training Air Force personnel how to use intervention skills, advocate for victims, and how to report incidents, said Carmen Shott, SAPR program manager at Air Mobility Command (AMC), in an interview with VentureBeat.

The training is considered important because a report in March said there were a total of 1,661 reports of sexual assault in the Air Force in 2020, according to a report by the Department of Defense. Previously, New York-based Moth + Flame created a VR training module related to suicide prevention, and this week happens to be National Suicide Prevention Week.

The sexual assault training program could reach 10,000 personnel in the Air Force. And if it goes well, it could reach a wider audience, Shott said. One of the things that the VR program does is us virtual reality to create an empathy-building immersive experience. It simulates real conversations.

Inspirations

Image Credit: Air Force/Moth + Flame

Moth + Flame and other VR companies have done a lot of training simulations in the past.

“We’ve done projects and programs for Netflix, Facebook, Google, AT&T, Accenture, including one in child welfare,” said Kevin Cornish, CEO of Moth + Flame, in an interview with VentureBeat. “The [child welfare one] was the first one that we did in the workplace training space. And it addresses one of the big challenges that caseworkers face in the enterprise, where people come into the job and don’t know how difficult it is” when a social worker does interviews with possible victims of child abuse.

Shott said she thought the VR work with child welfare programs was very well done, and that spurred her interest in developing skill-based training for separate personnel and volunteer victim advocates in the Air Force. The work with Moth + Flame started about two years ago.

“I really wanted to do this training for them,” Shott said. “That’s where we ran with it, on this adventure, and got funding to do this.”

In the Air Force, VR training is often used for pilot training or maintenance programs. But this program dealt with an entirely different area.

The Air Force personnel will go through a two-hour training program where they can be taught how to handle difficult conversations, including the exact wording to use and mannerisms that can help.

Headsets beat PowerPoint

Image Credit: Air Force/Moth + Flame

The first 30-minute session is done now, and it’s having an impact in comparison to training with PowerPoint presentations.

“We create this to be impactful and moving, but not to be triggering,” Shott said. “It was a thin line on how to develop this so it wasn’t too much. But it’s very realistic. I couldn’t believe it.”

A sexual assault survivor volunteered to serve as a coach in the VR module for the experience. She served as the coach for the difficult conversation, helped develop the script, and hit all of the training points that needed to be addressed.

“Typically, people would hear this in a PowerPoint presentation or small group discussion, and a lot of people aren’t comfortable talking about this topic in front of their peers, or with high-ranking members,” Shott said. “So we really want to develop something that would allow them to learn about unrestricted reporting, restricted reporting, who has a mandated report, collateral misconduct, special victims counsel, which are lawyers that can help them, and we lead them through this scenario. And we’re also introducing key concepts for them to learn, and things we want to test their knowledge on skills and abilities, and how to help an airman in need.”

There are things like nonverbal cues that the actors can give that the participants should notice.

“We want airmen to know that there’s no right or wrong. This is a learning experience,” Shott said.

In the Air Force VR module, the people going through the training get to engage in a difficult conversation while wearing the VR headset. On a peer-to-peer level, an “airman” (as the Air Force calls its personnel) seeks help over a sexual assault and is looking for resources. About 97% of the people who go through the VR training prefer it over the normal verbal training that has been done since 2005.

“I really think it could grow and become a bigger project across the Air Force,” Shott said.

The next stage

Image Credit: Moth + Flame

The full program will have two 30-minute role-playing sessions where a group helps a victim of sexual assault connect with those responsible for helping. It also shows how to intervene as a bystander. There’s another scenario for volunteer victim advocates who provide immediate support for victims, as well as a role-playing scenario for leaders of squadrons to deal with evidence of a sexual assault.

“We’re in the process of developing this with Kevin and his team now,” Shott said.

Schott believes that the VR approach is creative, and it helps immerse people in situations where they will pay attention and learn better about the subject matter. SAPR training will be used at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas.

“The biggest thing is actually having to say the words out loud. And that by saying the words out loud, you’re engaging physically,” Cornish said. “So much of leadership is having difficult conversations. And it’s something that’s really exciting as we’re watching in virtual reality grow, especially now, in the hybrid workplace, how COVID has completely disrupted traditional training, and a scalable technology, like virtual reality, gets you that focus that you get with in-person training. It’s not like computer-based training, where you’re just clicking ‘next’ over and over. That’s where we are seeing people in corporations and the Department of Defense training people at scale.”

Image Credit: Air Force/Moth + Flame

Moth + Flame created the training apps with the Air Mobility Command’s Integrated Resiliency Team which supports Air Force pilots and other personnel, and their families, on how to deal with supporting crisis prevention, intervention, and postvention.

The company got the contract for the training from AFVentures’ AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, and it was pushed forward by four-star general Jacqueline Van Ovost, promoted to lead the transportation command.

Earlier, Moth + Flame created a 30-minute VR pilot training program at Sacramento’s Travis Air Force Base to deal with suicide prevention.

“One of the most exciting things about being part of this project is seeing how the Air Force is a leader in innovation,” Cornis said. “We expect innovation around the airplanes, but seeing innovation around the people and using next next gen technology to help make the people better — it’s been really inspiring in this project.”