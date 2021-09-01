Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

It’s been about a year since Apple upgraded its operating system from macOS 10 to macOS 11. Yes, it took 19 years, but here, at last, is a version that will keep you at the cutting edge of the advances from Apple and other developers. And if you’re interested more in how that operating system works rather than what it can do, then becoming an Apple Certified Support Professional (ASCP) may be something that’s in your cards.

ACSP Certification is designed for help desk professionals, technical coordinators, and power users who support macOS users, manage networks, or provide macOS technical support. ACSP certification verifies that you understand macOS core functions and that you know how to configure key services, perform basic troubleshooting, and support multiple MAC users. As an ACSP, you can earn an average salary of $64K annually, and you can expect to work at any organization that uses MAC computers.

As one of the few certifications provided by Apple, this Apple Certified Support Professional MacOS 11 Course will get you ready to write the associated exam or just work in the real world. After completing the 12 hours of content, you will have a good grasp on everything from how to install the operating system and creating user accounts to more complex tasks such as managing permissions and configuring security settings. You will finish off by exploring troubleshooting tasks using technologies like Time Machine and target mode.

Whether you’re a Mac purist or are coming over from the “other side” you can benefit from this course. It is now being offered at 89 percent off the retail price of $295. For only $29.99 you will receive unlimited access to 42 lectures, broken down by subject. Apple-certified training is an investment in your career that will be recognized wherever you go. Become certified today and land your new dream job tomorrow.

