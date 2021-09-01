Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

CoachHub, an AI-powered talent development platform used by companies such as Toyota, Fujitsu, and BNP Paribas, has announced $80 million in “series B2” financing. The raise follows nine months after the company’s initial $30 million series B round.

Founded out of Berlin in 2018, CoachHub uses AI-based matching algorithms to pair employees with some 2,500 certified business and wellbeing coaches, who link up over video to focus on the workers’ strengths and weaknesses toward an agreed goal — this could be to help them improve their leadership skills, for example, or help them manage their stress levels.

Measurability plays a major part in the CoachHub platform, with data and analytics serving to help employees and managers track their improvements and achievements through the CoachHub app. At an aggregate level, this data can also help managers observe that the majority of their staff are focusing on stress management, for example, which might indicate that there are deeper cultural or time-management issues within the company.

Remote control

The rapid global transition to remote work has positioned CoachHub well to capitalize on businesses’ growing reliance on cloud-based tools, with the company noting that it surpassed 2020’s “new business generation” figure in the first half of 2021, while it has also tripled its internal headcount.

Ultimately, CoachHub is about opening up personal development and coaching to everyone within a business, not just those at the top end of the talent pool or those in specific departments.

“Coaching isn’t offered to everyone at an organisation but it should be,” CoachHub cofounder and chief sales director Yannis Niebelschütz told VentureBeat in a statement . “CoachHub makes coaching accessible to everyone and scalable across an organisation. By fully digitizing coaching programs, organizations better support employee development across the entire workforce – not limiting coaching to certain departments or people of a certain seniority. This multiplies the benefits coaching brings — increasing productivity, engagement, and retention.”

The company’s series B2 financing takes its total money raised to $130 million, with its latest cash injection spearheaded by Draper Esprit, RTP Global, HV Capital, Signals Venture Capital, Partech, and Speedinvest.