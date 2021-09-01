Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

Last of the Nintendogs is back, and you can tell because GamesBeat editor Mike Minotti is grumpy once again. This time, he’s yelling about how the Game Boy and Game Boy Color are separate platforms. To keep him from throwing a tantrum, we agreed to only talk about our favorite Game Boy games on this week’s episode of the podcast.

In addition to the Game Boy love, Mike and fellow editor Jeff Grubb gush about the new Metroid Dread trailer. The pair then talk about the week’s Nintendo news, which includes a classic hardware designer leaving the company and Nintendo’s deep love for lawyers.

Join us in the doghouse, won’t you?