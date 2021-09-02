With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

Recent data from the Ponemon Institute and DTEX found that 53% of companies find it impossible or very difficult to prevent an insider attack when data is being aggregated, a key indicator of intent of an attack.

The vast majority of security threats follow a pattern or sequence of activity leading up to an attack, and insider threats are no exception. To fully understand any insider incident, visibility into the entire kill chain of an attack is imperative to preventing the exfiltration of critical data.

The report revealed that organizations are missing the early warning signs of insider threats and the desired endgame or intent of the perpetrators. Nearly half of companies find it impossible or very difficult to prevent an insider attack at the two earliest stages of the Insider Threat Kill Chain; reconnaissance and circumvention. And, 53% of companies find it impossible or very difficult to prevent an insider attack at step three of the kill chain when data is being aggregated — a key indicator of intent of an attack.

Further, the report identified that only 32% of companies feel their organizations are very or highly effective in preventing the leakage of sensitive information. The difficulties businesses experience when it comes to detecting and preventing an impending attack in the various stages of the kill chain is a result of very few organizations having effective monitoring controls and practices in place. Fifteen percent of organizations state that no one has ultimate authority and responsibility for controlling and mitigating workforce risks — a shocking figure given today’s complicated threat landscape.

Leveraging the insights presented in this report and filling the security gaps identified through these findings, businesses can work to improve their overall security posture.

Coinciding with Insider Threat Awareness Month and in partnership with the Ponemon Institute, DTEX Systems conducted a comprehensive survey of 1,249 IT and IT security professionals in North America, Western Europe and Australia/New Zealand.

