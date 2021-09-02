Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

When one mentions photo editing or manipulation, Photoshop springs to mind; for page layouts, it’s InDesign, and for design, Illustrator. What do all of these have in common? These are the three most popular programs in the suite of products offered in the Adobe Creative Cloud. If you are a designer or a photographer or work in marketing or media, you undoubtedly have used one or all these programs and appreciate the power in their applications. Whether you’re in the field already and looking to hone your talents, a novice eager to explore the world of design, or just like to express your ingenuity in the comfort of your own home, this Adobe Creative Cloud Training Bundle can help to bring your talents to the next level.

Letting your creative juices flow can be very satisfying, not to mention plain old fun (and potentially addictive). But beyond that, it’s a highly sought-after skill. LinkedIn has listed creativity as one of the top five skills that employers look for in a potential hire. Not only does being creative allow you to think outside the box, but it also helps you become a better problem solver in all areas of your life and work, unafraid to tackle challenges, to fail, and then to start again. Employers will appreciate your innovative ideas, imagination, and forward thinking.

Now that you’re inspired, what’s the next step? This Adobe Creative Cloud Training Bundle offers 24 hours of content on graphic design, illustration, animation, and more using the three programs that have long been touted as the industry standard. These Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign courses cover the fundamentals, design theory, advanced techniques, and hands-on practice to create amazing presentations, layouts, logos, images, web designs, and videos.

Adobe Inc. wants to ensure that you have a productive, satisfying customer experience, and we want to ensure that you can receive the training at a price that is affordable. For only $9.99 you will receive lifetime access to this training bundle–that’s just over $3.00 per course. Take your creative skills to the max!

