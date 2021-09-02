A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

HyperX updated one of my favorite livestreaming mics with RGB, so now it’s ready for some real gaming. The HyperX QuadCast now has a cousin called the HyperX QuadCast S. This device features a USB-C port instead of the micro-USB as well as that glittering RGB LED lighting. But otherwise, this is the same microphone.

Or, at least, it has the same specs on paper. And that’s why I’m confused about why I like the way it sounds better than the original QuadCast. Maybe RGB really does make hardware perform better.

The QuadCast S is available now for $160 compared to the original, which is normally $140. It has full RGB lighting that you can customize with HyperX’s Ngenuity software, and it features four capture patterns including stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional.

And as with the first QuadCast, this is a really solid microphone for gaming and creating content. It has a microphone jack for monitoring your own sound as well as hearing your teammates in multiplayer games. And it has the crisp, clear sound you want when trying to communicate but especially when you’re trying to build a watchable video.

It’s also worth reiterating a key point from my review of the original QuadCast: this mic feels like it was made by people who understand what gamers and content creators need. It still has the capacitive touch mute button on the top of the mic. This enables you to quickly shut down your audio without having to seek out a loud, clunky button. QuadCast S also comes with a built-in shock mount that is great at eliminating the sounds and pounds coming from your mouse on a desk and other distractions. That mount works great with the included stand or on third-party boom arms.

Great sound and a good look

Everything I wrote in the original review for the QuadCast still applies to the S. Except, I think the S sounds better. I say “I think” because maybe my brain is tricking me. But something about the S sounds both brighter and cleaner. It’s only a touch better than the standard QuadCast, so maybe it comes down to variances in manufacturing.

Either way, both mics sound great, so what you’re really getting into here is the RGB lighting. And while I think customizable RGB is fun, and no one will ever convince me otherwise, I still think the all-red lighting of the first model is also fantastic. So this comes down to taste.

If you are looking for a mic to start streaming to Twitch or to make YouTube gaming videos, the QuadCast S has the audio chops. It also has the potential to stand out as an interesting visual focal point in your content. And HyperX considered all the other aspects to ensure that the mic does its job with minimal headaches. I recommend it.

The HyperX QuadCast S mic is available now for $160. HyperX provided GamesBeat with a sample unit for the purpose of this review.