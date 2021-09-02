Open standards will have a huge impact on driving innovation in banking. Learn the status in the U.S. – and the bold new opportunities open standards are set to usher in.

The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Next time you’re in the office, take a look around. According to the numbers, there’s a decent chance one of your co-workers showed up that day still reeling from the effects of the night before.

As it turns out, an estimated 2 million Americans trudge into work each day hungover. Considering that about 34 percent of U.S. adults have enjoyed an alcoholic beverage in the past 24 hours, that number isn’t quite so hard to believe.

The truth is, as you get older it gets harder & harder for your body to bounce back after drinking. The vast majority of those 2 million folks are likely your average responsible drinker who went out last night and had a drink or two with friends — only to discover the next morning that their intake had a little rougher kick than they expected. It happens to almost all of us at one time or another.

On an individual level, maybe someone in your office (or yourself) being a step off their game for a day is no big deal. But collectively, alcohol is directly tied to about $180 billion in lost productivity every year. The residual effects of drinking can often leave us in a full-on state of hangxiety the next day: cloudy, unfocused, sluggish, and really, REALLY wishing we hadn’t had that one last cocktail.

Cheers is more than just a hangover cure

Cheers understands that even moderate, responsible drinking can still result in feeling less than 100% the next day. They’re not just some hangover cure company. They are an alcohol-related health company, pioneering an entirely new category of CPG products to help people enjoy alcohol on their own terms.

Following their appearance on Shark Tank in 2018, Cheers has now sold over 13 million doses of their products solely through online sales. Their loyal customer base swears by their hero product, Cheers Restore, and it has become a must-have for alcohol drinkers across the country.

The key to Cheers Restore is its MVP ingredient, a natural plant extract known as dihydromyrecitin (DHM). While DHM has been used for centuries in traditional Eastern medicine as a hangover cure, it wasn’t until 2012 when a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience introduced DHM to the academic community, showcasing its anti-alcohol properties. A natural liver supplement and hangover remedy dating back centuries, DHM not only helps the liver recover but also significantly reduces GABAa rebound and acetaldehyde exposure, the root causes of why you don’t feel 100% the day after drinking.

Cheers founder & CEO Brooks Powell saw this promising research as an opportunity to test DHM’s next-day efficacy on humans and conducted a patented study on the Cheers Restore formula. That study showed that participants felt an average of 50%+ better the next day after taking Cheers Restore across 8 common post-drinking symptoms.

Cheers is poised for retail expansion efforts

For over 4 years now, Cheers has been creating products designed to support your liver and help you feel better after drinking – whether you drink a little or a lot. In addition to Cheers Restore, their full suite of products targets various aspects of alcohol-related health, including a daily liver supplement to support overall liver health and an oral rehydration powder to target alcohol-induced dehydration.

While the brand’s best seller, Cheers Restore, is known for its capsule form factor, the brand recently announced the launch of its latest product: a beverage form of Cheers Restore. Utilizing a new permeabilizer technology co-invented with the founder’s alma mater, Princeton University, the Cheers Restore beverage boosts the bioavailability of DHM by up to 19x. Not only does this give Cheers a robust product to set the stage for retail, but this groundbreaking technology is also first of its kind in increasing the efficacy of standard DHM. This gives Cheers a huge leg up when it comes to their DHM competitors.

After generating over $25 million in online sales alone, they’re seeking the help of investors to put their products right where they belong: within arm’s reach of anyone reaching for another cold one.

Cheers is here to disrupt the $250b+ alcohol industry.

Sales figures suggest that the market opportunity for alcohol-related health could be in excess of $9 billion a year. Combine that with consumers shifting to more health-conscious lifestyles, and Cheers is a no-brainer for the retail space.

It’s clear that Cheers has built a profitable DTC brand that resonates with customers. The brand has really become a vehicle of empowerment to help people enjoy alcohol on their own terms. Nearly 50 million Americans have had contact with Cheers through Facebook/Instagram alone with an average frequency of roughly 10x. Their significant online presence has allowed them to understand who their consumers are, and how to best reach them. This lays the groundwork for a strong retail debut and the next phase of growth for the company.

Through StartEngine, investors get the opportunity to get in early on the game-changing brand that could change the alcohol landscape for good. Potentially interested investors can check out the Cheers Restore StartEngine page, examine their product science and business plan, then decide on whether to back the product. They’re even offering a 20 percent discount on their products on their website so you can put Cheers to the test. Use the discount code INVEST20.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.