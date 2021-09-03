With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

This team is part of the APM service running in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), determined to facilitate the work of managing critical applications and computing resources in production. OCI comprises various services, all built on a modern cloud architecture utilizing modular and scalable micro-services. The team is developing the next generation Application Performance Management (APM) as a holistic solution that aims to cover all aspects of applications management and quality of service. APM delivers Business Driven Application Management with end-to-end monitoring that includes: End User Management, Java and Database monitoring and diagnostics, Synthetic Tests, and application performance analytic.

As a senior member of the APM development team, you will be surrounded by “willing to help” individuals representing some of the brightest and most innovative minds in the industry. You will be a part of an organization that prides itself on providing training, empowerment, and career progression.

Oracle is looking for a UI developer, someone with “UI in their bones”, with strong industry experience in building web applications, fluent in understanding the intricacies of building cutting edge UIs based on code which is well designed and structured, as well as maintainable, performant, and scalable. If you are great at problem solving and have natural deductive reasoning skills, you will find plenty of opportunities with Oracle to apply them to high value features. This is a front end software design and development position that will help shape the future direction of product(s) with respect to monitoring and diagnostics of complex distributed heterogeneous applications, including Big Data. This is a new development, providing an opportunity to shape and influence the product, UI’s code base, and UX.

There’s an incredible team at Klaviyo — collaborative, capable, diverse, fun – and they won’t settle for less. Their customer base doubled in 2020 and their headcount is expected to double in 2021. They are making a significant investment in People Tech to ensure they’re set up for scale. Supported by a team of dedicated SMEs, team members, and consultants, the Workday People Tech Analyst will support all people tech initiatives ranging from optimizations in Workday HCM, Payroll, Time and Absence, implementation of Talent and Advanced Comp, and oversight / hands-on contributions to new integrations.

The successful candidate will collaborate with SMEs and HR Shared Services to understand business needs and devise plans to thoughtfully support them through the use of technology and automation. They will also translate functional needs into technical specifications. You aren’t satisfied with taking an ask at face value. You always want to know the desired outcome and will consult to ensure we’re solving for the business need, not just checking the box. You provide recommendations that balance meeting the business need and setting up Workday in a scalable / best practices way. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years working in HRIS / People Technology, with at least 2 years specifically in Workday. You are comfortable working on both sides of the system — with users and engineers and feel comfortable translating practical needs to technical specifications.

CGI Federal is seeking a Data Scientist with AWS machine learning and artificial intelligence expertise. The candidate will have expertise in AWS Sage Maker suite of services and other AWS supporting services. The Data Scientist will work with the CTO team within the office of the CTO of a large government agency. They are seeking a strong SME that is able to apply ML/AI AWS capabilities to address complex use cases that are identified by the CTO and other business leads.

The successful candidate will be responsible for labeling data and/or confirming labeled data for use in ML processes, along with the application of AWS Translate to provide translation services, leveraging localization options and customizations for the agency’s context. They will also provide text analytics expertise related to translation services and apply classification and regression concepts to model development for data analysis.

What does success look like? CGI is looking for someone with experience selecting models, training models, and executing models to achieve desired results. Experience with clustering/segmentation (including K means and other ML methods) is also important, along with knowledge of tree-based models, Linear Regression, Logistic Regression, Time Series Modeling, and T-tests.