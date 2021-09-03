A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

GamesBeat Decides is reconvening to decide everything about the world of video games so you don’t have to think for yourself.

On this episode, GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb talk about the recently announced PlayStation 5 showcase. That is coming next week and will focus on PS5 games. Sony also revealed some details about Horizon: Forbidden West’s launch, including the lack of an upgrade path for PS4 owners. Finally, Nintendo surprised everyone with a new game that is launching this year, and Mike wrote a shameful preview of Far Cry 6.

Join us, won’t you?