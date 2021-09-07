With the explosion of data, every application is now a data application. Learn why this has hundreds of software teams building their applications in the cloud across multiple use cases and industries.

The Transform Technology Summits start October 13th with Low-Code/No Code: Enabling Enterprise Agility. Register now!

Tired of the 9 to 5? Stuck in a job that you don’t love? Looking to earn some extra cash? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, perhaps it’s time to start expending your efforts elsewhere. “Easier said than done,” you retort. Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe finding that dream job may be as simple as finding your niche, or perhaps we should say Nichesss.

In 2019 a global poll conducted by Gallup uncovered that out of the world’s one billion full-time workers 85 percent of people are unhappy in their jobs. That’s a pretty staggering number. The reasons the number is so high, of course, vary–lack of recognition, uncomfortable work environment, poor work/life balance, being underpaid, and overworked are just a few. Given the fact that we spend most of our waking hours at work, wouldn’t it make sense to start doing something you love?

A side hustle may be your answer. Whether you opt to start your own business to replace your current job, choose to moonlight to simply supplement your income, or even squeeze in a few hours during your regular workday (shh … we won’t tell), the benefits can be rewarding. The hardest part may be deciding exactly what kind of side hustle you pursue.

That’s where Nichesss AI Copywriter can come in handy. Through quizzes that explore your passions, your hobbies, your skillset, and your talents, Nichesss can help you identify a variety of profitable opportunities that match your qualities. From there it can help you build a marketing plan based on your input that can get you up and running in a short period of time. This top-rated AI-powered service will create comprehensive content for your social media accounts, give you YouTube video ideas, create interesting emails together with captivating subject lines, write winning sales copy and Google ads–it does practically all the work for you.

So no more excuses. Procrastination and writer’s block and can be things of the past. Normally valued at approximately $1,000, a lifetime subscription can be yours for only $59.99. With just a few clicks, you will get all the marketing materials you need.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.