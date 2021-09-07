Enjoy access to the GamesBeat Discord, special events, private newsletters and more.

Mobile game developer and publisher FunPlus announced today that State of Survival has reached seen 100 million downloads as it celebrates its second anniversary.

State of Survival is a zombie-themed survival and strategy game. The free-to-play title is available on Android and iOS. FunPlus specializes in free-to-play mobile games, with other notable titles including Guns of Glory and King of Avalon.

Earlier this year, the game introduced Daryl Dixon from AMC’s The Walking Dead as a guest character. His appearance in State of Survival includes voice work from actor Norman Reedus.

FunPlus also announced that State of Survival is now available in Japan, one of the world’s strongest mobile gaming markets. That can help give those download numbers another boost.