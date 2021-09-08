A new GamesBeat event is around the corner! Learn more about what comes next.

Game development agency Amber has joined the Romanian Diversity Charter to support diversity and inclusion.

Bucharest, Romania-based Amber is the first Romanian game developer to sign the charter, a text of seven commitments to implement diversity and support organizations in their journey toward increased diversity on a global scale.

Amber has six offices in across Bucharest, Botoșani, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Guadalajara, and Montreal. And it has more than 800 employees different backgrounds and cultures.

The company actively involved its employees in creating and implementing a set of values to ensure that everyone understands their importance as a member of the whole team whether they are an art director, an artist, a producer, a programmer, a game tester, or one of the countless other specializations. Amber believes that diversified teams give birth to a favorable environment for innovation, opening new business opportunities.

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

Image Credit: Amber

Mihai Pohonțu, executive chairman of Amber, said that developing an open and culturally diverse work environment aided Amber not only in expanding the company but also in evolving as human beings. Luiza Banyai, people ops director, said in a statement that Amber is a company that puts people first and embraces talent in all its shapes.

Currently, 26 national Diversity Charters across the European Union bring together 12,000 signatories (companies, public institutions, NGOs, universities, unions) and represent over 16 million employees. The Romanian Diversity Charter provides a framework for companies to develop existing policies and also serves as an information and discussion platform for the signatories, creating a highly collaborative and wholesome environment.