Com2us is preparing to launch its NBA Now 22 basketball simulation and card-collecting mobile game.

Now 22 will feature more than 4,000 active and retired pros, so players can create teams of players from any era. This game is for iOS and Android, and it doesn’t have a release date yet. It’s one of a number of new games the NBA has licensed for mobile studios.

Beyond the NBA 2K and NBA Live staples, we also have NBA games launched or coming from Netmarble and Nifty Games. That tells us how important mobile gaming has become as the biggest gaming market of all, but also it suggests that it’s hard for a single game to get it right for all fans and to be dominant in the market, as happened with many sports console games.

Players will also be able to enjoy real-time stats from the 2021-2022 season, including players’ appearance, stats, uniforms, and courts. Additionally, players who sign up will receive an exclusive “Live Premium Player Pack” and “Joel Embiid Live Gold Card” that can be claimed at launch.

The game modes include Regular League, a PvP Battle Mode, and Live League, which uses real world stats and schedules and Prediction Mode, which allows players to choose the outcomes of real world games for in-game rewards. Matches will play out by choosing individual offensive and defensive plays which will play out on the court in fast and fun strategic matches from the preseason all the way to the finals and postseason.