Here are some statistics to ponder. There are over 4 billion email users worldwide. Compare that to when Hotmail first arrived on the market and attracted a comparatively mere 8.5 million. On average, professionals have more than 200 emails in their inboxes and receive approximately 120 new ones each day but answer only 25% of them. Between business and professional emails, users spend over 5.5 hours a day reading them. All this to emphasize the importance of getting your message out to your intended recipients in a way that is going to entice them to not only open up your email but to respond to it. Sidemail can help.

Here’s another scary stat: about 122.3 billion email spam messages get distributed each day. Thus you can understand that unless your email stands out as a bona fide message, it could be ignored. Sidemail will help you create beautiful, responsive emails that will promote your product or service using engaging templates that you can fully customize. Add your logo, pick the right colors, and a professional font and you will have a newsletter or promo piece that will stand out from the rest. Or if you choose, turn off the layout and send text-based emails for a more personal touch.

You can send welcome emails, password resets, and a host of other email types in a matter of minutes. Once your message is delivered, you can learn how your users interact with emails. You will be able to analyze charts and get a broad understanding of your email delivery or visit sending history to gain in-depth insights into a specific email. You will receive feedback on total deliveries, bounces, spam complaints, and opens, as well as individual email previews in sending history.

Battle-tested by giants like Netflix, Stripe, Coinbase, HBO, Vodafone for almost a decade, Sidemail is built upon Amazon’s AWS infrastructure and uses Amazon’s mail servers, which means highly reliable email delivery that scales extremely well. Featured on Trustpilot and the recipient of many glowing reviews, you can receive a lifetime subscription that includes 1,000 emails per month for only $49.99.

